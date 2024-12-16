© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Santa Barbara County ag property owners can grow new revenue streams with land

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:06 AM PST
The Santa Ynez Valley.
David Gordon/flickr.com
The Santa Ynez Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will allow ranchers and farmers to grow new revenue streams. The Board has passed what it calls an “Agricultural Enterprise Ordinance,” which means that people who own agricultural property can put their land to use in new ways.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann said these opportunities include farm stands, lumber harvesting and firewood sales, horseback riding and small-scale campgrounds and events.

“It can be a very up and down business. And so if we had more uses that we could perform on our property, then It would help stabilize us and help ensure that we can keep this land in ranch land, agricultural land over the longer run,” Hartmann said.

Under the ordinance, farm stands would not require a permit, but agritourism uses would. That includes special events and overnight stays, which would be subject to the county’s transient occupancy tax, which typically applies to hotels and short-term rentals.

There was debate about some of the details of the new law - such as how many camping spots would be allowed - but in the end it passed unanimously. It takes effect in January.
Business and Economy Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisorsagriculturerevenue
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
