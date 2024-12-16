Santa Barbara County ag property owners can grow new revenue streams with land

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will allow ranchers and farmers to grow new revenue streams. The Board has passed what it calls an “Agricultural Enterprise Ordinance,” which means that people who own agricultural property can put their land to use in new ways.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann said these opportunities include farm stands, lumber harvesting and firewood sales, horseback riding and small-scale campgrounds and events.

“It can be a very up and down business. And so if we had more uses that we could perform on our property, then It would help stabilize us and help ensure that we can keep this land in ranch land, agricultural land over the longer run,” Hartmann said.

Under the ordinance, farm stands would not require a permit, but agritourism uses would. That includes special events and overnight stays, which would be subject to the county’s transient occupancy tax, which typically applies to hotels and short-term rentals.

There was debate about some of the details of the new law - such as how many camping spots would be allowed - but in the end it passed unanimously. It takes effect in January.