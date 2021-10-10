-
San Luis Obispo County’s Farm Worker Outreach Taskforce is increasing efforts to vaccinate local agricultural workers.The county recently administered…
About 40,000 more people in San Luis Obispo County can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine now that eligibility has extended to new categories.Workers in the…
The goal of Harvestly is to empower local vendors. To disrupt the global food system by creating a more efficient economy. Centered around health,…
UC Santa Barbara recently opened a certified Covid19 lab to meet the testing needs of students, faculty, and staff; you’ll hear from two of the doctors…
Despite an ongoing pandemic and wildfires causing smoky skies, people are still visiting the Central Coast—but overall tourism is sharply down compared to…
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, emergency relief for undocumented immigrants recently became available in California, but demand outweighs the supply…
Part 1 Part 2 Over the next three months, tens of thousands of migrant farmworkers will converge on the Central Coast to do something deemed essential in…
Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy of both California and the Central Coast. KCBX's Greta Mart talks with Brent Burchett, executive director…
Why aren’t there more people of color and women at agriculture conferences? One organization is actively working to change the demographics of both…
Law enforcement in San Luis Obispo County has a new tool to help fight property theft, particularly farm equipment. It’s called SmartWater, but it’s not…