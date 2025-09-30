© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Permaculture, climate solutions, and fresh ideas for a sustainable future

By David McAbee
Published September 30, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

This month on "Playing with Food", Father Ian takes a trip to Our Global Family Farm in San Luis Obispo. There, he learns about regenerative agriculture and permaculture.

Father Ian - Permaculture - 0252025 Mixdown 1.mp3

Then we welcome a new segment to Issues and Ideas: Gianna Patchen, with People & the Planet. For her first interview, she talks with the San Luis Obispo Climate Coalition about local solutions, federal impacts, and how you can save money by electrifying your home.

Gianna & SLO Climate Coalition - Edited.mp3

Finally we sit down with author, speaker, and advisor Tom Bowman about his new book, ‘What if Solving the Climate Crisis is Simple?’ We dive deep into his thoughts on the climate issue and the practical steps everyone, everywhere can take to help.

Tom Bowman - Edited.mp3

Issues & Ideas agricultureclimate changeregenerative agriculturePermaculture
David McAbee
David McAbee is the producer of Issues and Ideas on KCBX, and you can hear him substitute as a local host during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and other network programs.
