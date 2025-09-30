Permaculture, climate solutions, and fresh ideas for a sustainable future

This month on "Playing with Food", Father Ian takes a trip to Our Global Family Farm in San Luis Obispo. There, he learns about regenerative agriculture and permaculture.

Father Ian - Permaculture - 0252025 Mixdown 1.mp3 Listen • 21:06

Then we welcome a new segment to Issues and Ideas: Gianna Patchen, with People & the Planet. For her first interview, she talks with the San Luis Obispo Climate Coalition about local solutions, federal impacts, and how you can save money by electrifying your home.

Gianna & SLO Climate Coalition - Edited.mp3 Listen • 12:59

Finally we sit down with author, speaker, and advisor Tom Bowman about his new book, ‘What if Solving the Climate Crisis is Simple?’ We dive deep into his thoughts on the climate issue and the practical steps everyone, everywhere can take to help.