Harvest season for wine grapes in Paso Robles is underway, and locals in the industry say it’s going well despite the persisting impacts of drought.Wine…
Wild beavers play a critical role in the fight against climate change by creating wetlands that combat drought and wildfire.The species is native to…
Now, in the heat of summer, warmer temperatures on the Central may not be comfortable for everyone.But, a new study by a team of Cal Poly researchers…
The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously July 20 to prohibit natural gas in all new construction in the city.The ordinance takes effect for all…
Environmental nonprofit White Buffalo Land Trust acquired a 1,000-acre ranch in Santa Barbara that it will use to create a research and education center…
On this edition of Issues & ideas, you’ll hear about the UC Santa Barbara marine scientists who are currently on an international expedition to help them…
UC Santa Barbara marine scientists are currently on an international expedition to study the ocean’s carbon cycle. The scientists say the data will help…
Scientists around the world agree that pollution, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources have created a climate emergency that…
The theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can…
Voices of the Earth deals with the troubled relationship between humans and the natural world. Compiled by Charles Junkerman and Rush Rehm Voices of the…