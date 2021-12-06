© 2021 KCBX
    Animals In Need Fund, journalist Ivor Davis, a second generation business owner, and cooking for Hanukkah
    On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear from journalist Ivor Davis, who was a witness to pivotal moments in Southern California and U.S. history while reporting for the London Daily Express. On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Muex speaks with Eric Ream, the Executive Director of Animals in Need Fund. The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona has a conversation with FrameWorks’ Ali Jensen about being the second generation owner of a business, in this edition of Working Lunch. And finally, Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, recalls the miracle of a one-day’s supply of lamp oil lasting a full eight days, and Fr. Ian learns how oil takes center stage in the preparation of the holiday treats on this episode of Playing With Food.
    Munger Hall, the Grape Nut, Once Upon a Tyme, and Stepladder Ranch
    UC Santa Barbara is proposing to build a “megadorm” that would house 4,500 students. Get some tips on which wines to serve with your Thanksgiving meal as the Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, continues her conversation with local sommelier Jenna Congdon. Cambria clock shop owner offers insights about timepieces old and new. On “Playing with Food,” Father Ian visits Stepladder Ranch and Creamery near Cambria to show you how every aspect of the life of their goat herd is part of making a high-quality cheese.