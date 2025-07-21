© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Author Kevin Carver on his debut novel, "The Forbidden Parallel," a nonprofit that provides mental health support for those impacted by cancer, and how the Sierra Club's local chapter supported the designation campaign for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

By Meher Ali
Published July 21, 2025 at 2:10 PM PDT
KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with author Kevin Carver.

The Forbidden Parallel

KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Candace Galli, Executive Director of the Cancer Support Community.

Cancer Support Community

KCBX's Meher Ali speaks with Sierra Club's Gianna Patchen.

Sierra Club

Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
