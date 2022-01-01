Consuelo Meux, Ph.D., hosts The Nonprofit Story, a segment that airs monthly on Issues and Ideas. Her passion is to promote nonprofit organizations on the Central Coast, so communities recognize and support their exceptional and dedicated work.

The Nonprofit Story highlights the mission, history, and work of nonprofits in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, and lets the community know how to support that work.

Prior to coming to the Central Coast, Dr. Meux managed a Small Business Development Center (SBCD) leading a team of consultants to assist new business owners in three Central California counties. During her years at Fresno Pacific University, she served as the chair of the business program, as well as University Faculty Chair. Some of her great memories include initiating the campus-wide diversity and inclusiveness program and traveling to Cape Town, South Africa to discuss student exchange programs. She also taught online with University of Phoenix in the Organizational Management program and mentored doctoral students through their dissertation experiences.

After serving San Luis Obispo County as an Executive Director and CEO of nonprofits, Dr. Meux now consults local nonprofits, provides diversity, equity, and inclusiveness (DEI) training for The Nonprofit Learning Lab, and partners with a national nonprofit consulting firm. She is a certified writing facilitator and member of the board of directors of Amherst Writers & Artists, and a former Peace Corps Volunteer.

Active 501(C)(3) nonprofits in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties are invited to contact Dr. Meux at dr.meux@gmail.com for an interview on The Nonprofit Story.