Issues and Ideas
Mondays, 1:00PM - 2:00PM
Hosted by Tom Wilmer
,
Brian Reynolds
,
Fr. Ian Delinger
,
Carol Tangeman
,
Beth Thornton

Issues and Ideas is a show that features a wide variety of voices sharing their thoughts and perspectives about local people, issues and events on the Central Coast. You might hear a policy maker discussing new regulation, an artist sharing his creative process, an entrepreneur exploring sustainable business practices, or an author talking about her latest book.

Regular contributors and segments include: travel correspondent Tom Wilmer's Journeys of Discovery, Father Ian Delinger's Playing With Food, Santa Barbara correspondent Beth Thornton, Brian Reynolds, Dr. Consuelo Meux, and others.

