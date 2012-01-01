Issues and Ideas
Mondays, 1:00PM - 2:00PM
Issues and Ideas is a show that features a wide variety of voices sharing their thoughts and perspectives about local people, issues and events on the Central Coast. You might hear a policy maker discussing new regulation, an artist sharing his creative process, an entrepreneur exploring sustainable business practices, or an author talking about her latest book.
Regular contributors and segments include: travel correspondent Tom Wilmer's Journeys of Discovery, Father Ian Delinger's Playing With Food, Santa Barbara correspondent Beth Thornton, Brian Reynolds, Dr. Consuelo Meux, and others.
Latest Episodes
-
The local wine grape harvest, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters on her relationship with the NAACP.
-
Pet parents often feel conflicted when it's time to make a decision about ending their pet's life. Dorothea Deley hopes her book "How to Say Goodbye to…
-
In this edition of "Beyond the Furrows", our series covering farmworkers on the Central Coast, we'll introduce you to Maria. She's been on an 18 year…
-
On this week’s episode of “Beyond the Furrows”, KCBX's Francisco Martinez introduces you to a farmworker who has spent much of her life giving back- to…
-
Lowering one's carbon footprint takes committment and determination. When it comes to food, we can reduce our meat consumption, eliminate food waste and…
-
In our series “Beyond the Furrows”, KCBX’s Francisco Martinez introduces us to a local farmworker who came to the U.S. from Oaxaca Mexico; her dream is to…
-
On this edition of Issues & Ideas we'll explore an important aspect of some farmworker's lives- Labor Contractors. Betsey Nash, KCBX’s Grape Nut, takes…
-
Beyond the Furrows is a 12 part series on local farmworkers; we explore pesticide regulations, and the education efforts surrounding them. Poet and former…
-
Living on the Central Coast, we see farms as we drive along any highway. But Fairview Gardens is an urban farm, right in the middle of Goleta. Playing…
-
Beyond the Furrows is KCBX's 12 part series on farmworkers on the Central Coast, and in this week's episode Francisco Martinez reports on the efforts to…