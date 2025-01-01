With more than 25 years of experience as a wine journalist and consultant, Mira Advani Honeycutt has covered California’s wine districts and specifically its Central Coast region. She contributes a the monthly segment "Wine Country" to Issues & Ideas on KCBX.

She is the co-author (with her husband Kirk Honeycutt) of the book, “Sideways Uncorked: The Perfect Pairing of Film & Wine” (Applause Books/Bloomsbury Publishing, 2024). The book takes a behind-the-scenes look at the award-winning 2004 film “Sideways,” and assesses its impact on the US wine industry, especially the Santa Barbara and Central Coast wine regions.

Honeycutt is also the author of “California’s Central Coast, The Ultimate Winery Guide: From Santa Barbara to Paso Robles” (Chronicle Books, 2007); she curated the large format color coffee table book “The Winemakers of Paso Robles” (The Winemaker Series Publishing, 2017); and she is the author and content curator of the coffee table book “Signature Wines & Wineries of Coastal California” (Intermedia Publishing Services, 2020).

Honeycutt’s on-going monthly wine column "Sip & Savor," which is focused on Central Coast vintners and winemakers, began in 2014 in the "Paso Robles Daily News" and now continues in the "Paso Robles Press Magazine." She also contributes to the "Napa Valley Register" and "The Tasting Panel" and is the US contributor to "Sommelier India — The Wine Magazine," based in New Delhi, India.

Her articles on California and European wine regions have been published in several international publications, among them the "Hong Kong Tatler," "Asian Wall Street Journal," "The Hollywood Reporter" and "Los Angeles Magazine." She was a contributing wine blogger on KCRW’s "Good Food show."

As a consultant to the Asia Society of Southern California, Honeycutt made her mark as the founder and producer of the Asia Pacific Food & Wine festival, a first of its kind event pairing Asian flavors with wines from California, Oregon, Washington, Australia and New Zealand held at the 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

Honeycutt served on the board of the American Institute of Wine & Food and as the Event Chairperson she planned successful fundraising events in Los Angeles restaurants.

She is a frequent judge at Central Coast food and wine competitions and often serves as a moderator at local wine seminars. She lives in Paso Robles with her husband Kirk Honeycutt and their two sibling cats, Cheeto and Bear-Bear.