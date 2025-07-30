Welcome to the golden years! KCBX Central Coast Public Radio proudly celebrates 50 years

KCBX, Central Coast Public Radio, a pillar of the central coast community’s connection to news and music, celebrated 50 years of broadcasting on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The historic Octagon Barn, operated by The Land Conservancy, was buzzing with loyal and dedicated public radio listeners, pushing the venue to its capacity. The station is facing the loss of 12% of its budget after the Congress revoked previously allocated federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. As the station seeks to replace lost funding through increasing listener support, the outpour of community conviviality at Saturday’s celebration is an indicator that public radio is here to stay.

The celebration began with a spirited set from The SLO County Stumblers, who established a high-energy tone for the day. Not long after, listeners were serenaded by the chill acoustic vibes of guitarist and vocalist Kevin Graybill.

For those with a more competitive side, a rousing game of trivia was held in the barn at high noon. Brainstew Trivia’s Larry Peña stumped the audience with questions related to KCBX, 1975, current events, and more. Hank Hadley, KCBX’s Operations Manager, headed the team that took home the gold–and we do mean gold! Prizes included a limited release 50 year commemorative poster signed by artist Gabe Schneider of Sight Study, an art and design outfit in Northern California’s redwoods.

The daytime celebration concluded with a tear-jerking round of speeches from KCBX Founder Steve Urbani, President & General Manager Frank Lanzone, Programming Director Marisa Waddell and the femme phenom DJ Emily McBride. To commemorate all that KCBX means to the community, Vice Mayor Michelle Shoresman presented an official proclamation from the City of San Luis Obispo. Proclamations were also presented from Calif. Assemblywoman Dawn Addis and Calif. Senator John Laird.

But wait, there’s more! Choco’s Mexican Grill served fresh seafood tacos through the night, which is apropos given the abundant sea, surf and sun which are so vital to our Central Coast community. The evening concert featured the impeccable melodies of Damon Castillo and friends. Friends, new and old, gathered in the historic building on the south side of San Luis Obispo to enjoy Damon’s flossy set.

The evening concluded with friendly chatter and story swapping amongst radio station staff, volunteers and listeners. KCBX is honored to have served the central coast for the last 50 years. With an expanding and diversifying community of public radio supporters, KCBX is looking forward to the next 50 years.