© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Welcome to the golden years! KCBX Central Coast Public Radio proudly celebrates 50 years

KCBX | By Celeste Geary
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM PDT
Folks raise their hands to indicate how long they have been listening to KCBX
1 of 13  — IMG_2589.PNG
Folks enthusiastically raise their hands to show how long they have been listening to KCBX
Sarah Plenge
Guests enjoying the amenities of The Octagon Barn at the KCBX Community Celebration
2 of 13  — IMG_2582.PNG
Guests enjoying the amenities of The Octagon Barn at the KCBX Community Celebration
Sarah Plenge
Guests enjoying ice cream at the KCBX Community Celebration
3 of 13  — IMG_2583.PNG
Guests enjoying ice cream at the KCBX Community Celebration
Sarah Plenge
President and General Manager Frank Lanzone has been championing KCBX since it was first founded
4 of 13  — IMG_2593.PNG
President and General Manager Frank Lanzone has been championing KCBX since it was first founded
Sarah Plenge
5 of 13  — IMG_2594.PNG
6 of 13  — IMG_2595.PNG
City of SLO's Vice Mayor Michelle Shoresman presents KCBX Founder Steve Urbani with a proclamation
7 of 13  — IMG_2598.PNG
City of SLO's Vice Mayor Michelle Shoresman presents KCBX Founder Steve Urbani with a proclamation
Sarah Plenge
Director of Programming, Marisa Waddell, shares special memories of the station
8 of 13  — IMG_2600.PNG
Director of Programming, Marisa Waddell, shares special memories of the station
Sarah Plenge
DJ Emily McBride recounts her first contribution to the station as a child
9 of 13  — IMG_2601.PNG
DJ Emily McBride recounts her first contribution to the station as a child
Sarah Plenge
Guest and local musician, Charles McKeen, enjoying a sweet treat at the KCBX Community Celebration
10 of 13  — IMG_2586.PNG
Guest and local musician, Charles McKeen, enjoying a sweet treat at the KCBX Community Celebration
Sarah Plenge
Assistant General Manager Chris McBride
11 of 13  — IMG_2590.PNG
Assistant General Manager Chris McBride
Sarah Plenge
Guests chatting and enjoying the coastal sunshine during the KCBX Community Celebration
12 of 13  — IMG_2585.PNG
Guests chatting and enjoying the coastal sunshine during the KCBX Community Celebration
Sarah Plenge
KCBX Staff from left to right Carol Tangeman, Jackie Martin & Neal Losey
13 of 13  — IMG_2588.PNG
KCBX Staff from left to right Carol Tangeman, Jackie Martin & Neal Losey
Sarah Plenge

KCBX, Central Coast Public Radio, a pillar of the central coast community’s connection to news and music, celebrated 50 years of broadcasting on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The historic Octagon Barn, operated by The Land Conservancy, was buzzing with loyal and dedicated public radio listeners, pushing the venue to its capacity. The station is facing the loss of 12% of its budget after the Congress revoked previously allocated federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. As the station seeks to replace lost funding through increasing listener support, the outpour of community conviviality at Saturday’s celebration is an indicator that public radio is here to stay.

The celebration began with a spirited set from The SLO County Stumblers, who established a high-energy tone for the day. Not long after, listeners were serenaded by the chill acoustic vibes of guitarist and vocalist Kevin Graybill.

For those with a more competitive side, a rousing game of trivia was held in the barn at high noon. Brainstew Trivia’s Larry Peña stumped the audience with questions related to KCBX, 1975, current events, and more. Hank Hadley, KCBX’s Operations Manager, headed the team that took home the gold–and we do mean gold! Prizes included a limited release 50 year commemorative poster signed by artist Gabe Schneider of Sight Study, an art and design outfit in Northern California’s redwoods.

The daytime celebration concluded with a tear-jerking round of speeches from KCBX Founder Steve Urbani, President & General Manager Frank Lanzone, Programming Director Marisa Waddell and the femme phenom DJ Emily McBride. To commemorate all that KCBX means to the community, Vice Mayor Michelle Shoresman presented an official proclamation from the City of San Luis Obispo. Proclamations were also presented from Calif. Assemblywoman Dawn Addis and Calif. Senator John Laird.

But wait, there’s more! Choco’s Mexican Grill served fresh seafood tacos through the night, which is apropos given the abundant sea, surf and sun which are so vital to our Central Coast community. The evening concert featured the impeccable melodies of Damon Castillo and friends. Friends, new and old, gathered in the historic building on the south side of San Luis Obispo to enjoy Damon’s flossy set.

The evening concluded with friendly chatter and story swapping amongst radio station staff, volunteers and listeners. KCBX is honored to have served the central coast for the last 50 years. With an expanding and diversifying community of public radio supporters, KCBX is looking forward to the next 50 years.

Public radio needs your support now more than ever. Click here to learn more about the loss of federal funding and how you can help.
Central Coast News
Celeste Geary
Celeste Geary is a sustainability coordinator and Central Coast native whose work spans digital content creation, event planning, and storytelling for KCBX, all grounded in a passion for ecology, yoga, and the arts.
See stories by Celeste Geary