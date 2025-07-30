Celeste Geary, a California central coast native, is a sustainability coordinator specializing in digital content creation and event planning. Her areas of interest include ecopsychology, yoga philosophy and practice, and musical performance. Geary is informed by a naturalist school of thought, and has spent her summers in immersive ecological experiences. After conducting environmental field work throughout the west coast and undertaking a thru-hiking journey of over 1,000 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail, Geary finds herself establishing roots on a homestead in Atascadero, California. She also contributes to KCBX Central Coast Public Radio, where she combines her passion for storytelling and community engagement.