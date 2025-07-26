© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with culinary choreographer, Chef Ryan Fancher at Hotel SLO

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 26, 2025 at 11:35 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rebekah & Ryan Fancher at the Ox & Anchor Hotel SLO
Tom Wilmer
Rebekah & Ryan Fancher at the Ox & Anchor Hotel SLO

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Hotel SLO in downtown San Luis Obispo for an exploration of fine dining experiences.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with executive Chef Ryan Fancher and his wife Rebekah at the 4-star Hotel SLO located in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, California.

Hotel San Luis Obispo adjacent to the Palm Theater in the heart of downtown
Courtesy Hotel SLO
Hotel San Luis Obispo adjacent to the Palm Theater in the heart of downtown

Fancher grew up in Santa Barbara and got his start in the culinary world at the legendary San Ysidro Ranch before migrating north to the Napa/Sonoma region where he was blessed to work beside legendary chef, Thomas Keller at the renowned French Laundry.

He eventually relocated to San Luis Obispo when he was offered the position as executive chef at Hotel SLO.

Hotel SLO's Ox & Anchor fine dining interior
Courtesy Hotel SLO
Hotel SLO's Ox & Anchor fine dining interior
Cuisine sampler at the Ox & Anchor downtown SLO
Courtesy Hotel SLO
Cuisine sampler at the Ox & Anchor downtown SLO
Presentation at Ox & Anchor is just as important as quality of ingredients
Courtesy Hotel SLO
Presentation at Ox & Anchor is just as important as quality of ingredients

Fancher stewards the culinary offerings at the hotel’s three distinctive dining venues: Ox and Anchor, casual dining at Piadina, and the rooftop bar, fittingly dubbed High Bar, with stunning vistas of the city and surrounding region.

Rooftop High Bar's vista Hotel SLO
Courtesy Hotel SLO
Rooftop High Bar's vista Hotel SLO

Come along and join Fancher and his wife Rebekah at the hotel’s fine dining venue, Ox and Anchor to discover the rest of the story of Fancher’s illustrious, trendsetting, uncompromising culinary Journey.

 

journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer ranked as a Best Culinary History Podcast on Player FM podcast hosting site
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
