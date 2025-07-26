A conversation with culinary choreographer, Chef Ryan Fancher at Hotel SLO

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with executive Chef Ryan Fancher and his wife Rebekah at the 4-star Hotel SLO located in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, California.

Courtesy Hotel SLO Hotel San Luis Obispo adjacent to the Palm Theater in the heart of downtown

Fancher grew up in Santa Barbara and got his start in the culinary world at the legendary San Ysidro Ranch before migrating north to the Napa/Sonoma region where he was blessed to work beside legendary chef, Thomas Keller at the renowned French Laundry.

He eventually relocated to San Luis Obispo when he was offered the position as executive chef at Hotel SLO.

Courtesy Hotel SLO Hotel SLO's Ox & Anchor fine dining interior

Courtesy Hotel SLO Cuisine sampler at the Ox & Anchor downtown SLO

Courtesy Hotel SLO Presentation at Ox & Anchor is just as important as quality of ingredients

Fancher stewards the culinary offerings at the hotel’s three distinctive dining venues: Ox and Anchor, casual dining at Piadina, and the rooftop bar, fittingly dubbed High Bar, with stunning vistas of the city and surrounding region.

Courtesy Hotel SLO Rooftop High Bar's vista Hotel SLO

Come along and join Fancher and his wife Rebekah at the hotel’s fine dining venue, Ox and Anchor to discover the rest of the story of Fancher’s illustrious, trendsetting, uncompromising culinary Journey.

