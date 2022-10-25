Puttin’ on the Ritz at the 5-star SF Ritz Carlton

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Ritz Carlton Hotel situated in Nob Hill, with commanding vistas of the city and the bay, to explore the backstory of how and why the SF Ritz Carlton earns and retains its prestigious Five Star status.

Succinctly it’s a story of a priceless “gold-standard” management-style predicated on treating everyone with unfettered dignity and respect.

Wilmer visits with Stephen Power, General Manager.

Albert Law / Ritz Carlton SF General Manager Stephen Power

Diego Gentili, Hotel Manager.

Ritz Carlton / Diego Gentili, Hotel Manager Ritz Carlton SF.

Patrick O’Sullivan, Executive Chef.

Albert Law / Patrick O'Sullivan, Ritz Carlton SF Executive Chef.

and Chris Bean Executive Sous Chef.

Albert Law / Executive Sous Chef Chis Bean at the Ritz Carlton San Francisco.

Staff members share their insiders’ stories of just why the Ritz Carlton San Francisco and her sister properties around the world are in a coveted league of their own.

Tom Wilmer / Dramatic downtown vistas from sidewalk in front of Ritz Carlton San Francisco.

