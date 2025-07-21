© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Paso Robles’ Bellasera Hotel hideaway with trendsetting cuisine

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:33 PM PDT
Bellasera Hotel & Suites, Paso Robles, CA.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Bellasera Hotel and onsite Enoteca restaurant where he visits with GM Benny Cendali and master-chef Rachael Zollo.

Bellasera Hotel & Suites is located just a couple blocks of Highway 101 on the south edge of Paso Robles California.

There’s a rural, Tuscan sense of being far from the highway the moment you step inside with the motifs continuing outback by the pool and spa.

Tom Wilmer (left) Benny Cendali GM Bellasera Hotel (center) Enoteca Restaraunt Chef Rachael Zollo (right)
We came for an exploration of discovery, exploring the hotel’s amenities, as well as their locals’ best-kept-secret eatery, Enoteca located just off the lobby.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Bellasera’s general manager, Benny Cendali followed by a fascinating culinary-conversation with Enoteca’s visionary, passionate chef, Rachael Zollo.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Paso Robleshealthy cuisine
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
