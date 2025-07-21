Paso Robles’ Bellasera Hotel hideaway with trendsetting cuisine

Bellasera Hotel & Suites is located just a couple blocks of Highway 101 on the south edge of Paso Robles California.

There’s a rural, Tuscan sense of being far from the highway the moment you step inside with the motifs continuing outback by the pool and spa.

Jillian Parks Tom Wilmer (left) Benny Cendali GM Bellasera Hotel (center) Enoteca Restaraunt Chef Rachael Zollo (right)

We came for an exploration of discovery, exploring the hotel’s amenities, as well as their locals’ best-kept-secret eatery, Enoteca located just off the lobby.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Bellasera’s general manager, Benny Cendali followed by a fascinating culinary-conversation with Enoteca’s visionary, passionate chef, Rachael Zollo.

