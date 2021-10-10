-
Three new wine-related bills will officially become law after being approved by the state legislature and getting Governor Newsom’s signature.Each bill…
A class-action lawsuit was filed against the owners and managers of the Paso Robles Grand View Apartments in 2019, alleging they knowingly allowed their…
A new bicycle pump track is coming to Paso Robles — and it’s being designed by the same firm that designed the skatepark at the Tokyo Olympics.A bicycle…
With Vandenberg Space Force Base investing in space-related technological advancements, the City of Paso Robles is now hoping to capitalize on the growing…
With debris piling up in the waterway, and homeless encampments posing a fire risk, the city of Paso Robles has has declared the Salinas Riverbed from…
The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board of trustees moved forward with resolutions related to diversity and anti-racism at their March 23…
Mercy Air's primary mission is to support U.S. Army Reserve operations at Fort Hunter Liggett but they also respond to civilian casualties in Monterey and…
In honor of Women’s History Month, more than 20 women-owned restaurants in San Luis Obispo County are coming together March 8 through 14 for the first At…
San Luis Obispo County is facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and public health officials said because of that, the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande…
Paso Robles school district officials are hiring new attorneys to respond to a grand jury report that criticizes the previous board for alleged financial…