Issues & Ideas

All Things Writing and Creativity

By David McAbee
Published September 17, 2025 at 1:41 PM PDT
It's all things writing and creativity on Issues and Ideas. First we sit down with Meagan Friberg of The Central Coast Writers Conference. Then, we speak with author and poet, Luke Johnson. Finally, how about wine and movies under the stars with The Paso Picture Show?

First, we sit down with Meagan Friberg of The Central Coast Writers Conference.

Then, we speak with author and poet, Luke Johnson.

Finally, how about wine and movies under the stars with The Paso Picture Show.

Tags
Issues & Ideas CreativityPaso Robleswriting
David McAbee
David McAbee was a radio personality on the Central Coast in the early 2000s before his passion for storytelling drew him to Los Angeles, where he worked on challenging television and film projects. He became an award-winning writer and director known for his storytelling and innovative filmmaking. David joined the KCBX team in 2025 when he returned to the Central Coast.
