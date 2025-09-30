Historic Paso Robles Inn partners with SLO Safe Rides to Vina Robles Amphitheater

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Paso Robles Inn for a visit with GM Erica Fryburger as she shares insights about the Ride Share program and the inn’s long history as an iconic stop for travelers headed up and down the California coast.

Tom Wilmer Classic curvilinear circa -1941 diner at the Paso Robles inn

Tom Wilmer The iconic circa-1941 coffee shop at the Paso Robles Inn fronts on Spring Street

The Inn first opened in 1889 as a spa resort. Following a devastating fire in 1940 it was quickly rebuilt re-using the original bricks. Fortunately, the original ballroom with twelve guestrooms upstairs was saved from the fire and remains as a historic vestige of the original inn.

Tom Wilmer Garden fronting rooms at Paso Robles Inn

Fryburger explained that the Safe Ride program is available now through the end of concert season. Guests staying at Paso Robles Inn, and its sister property, The Piccolo, will have access to reliable, round-trip transportation to and from Vina Robles Amphitheatre--providing guests and Paso locals with a seamless way to enjoy world-class performances without the hassle of parking or driving to the concert venue.



Concert information, shuttle schedules, and booking links are easily accessible to visitors and guests at Paso Robles Inn through an in-lobby display featuring QR codes for direct reservations. Updated show details will be provided before each event to ensure accuracy and ease of use for both staff and visitors.



As the Premier Hotel Sponsor of Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles Inn invites ticket holders to elevate their concert experience with exclusive hotel rates just minutes from the music. Located in the heart of downtown Paso Robles, the landmark hotel blends wine country charm with modern comfort—offering everything you need for an unforgettable show night and a relaxing stay.

SLO Safe Ride, locally owned and operated, offers reliable transportation services throughout San Luis Obispo County. Concertgoers can learn more and book shuttle service directly at Vina Robles Amphitheatre or SLO Safe Ride.



ABOUT PASO ROBLES INN

Founded in 1889 and centrally located in Paso Robles' main square, Paso Robles Inn has evolved from a Victorian spa resort to a landmark destination. After a 1940 fire, it reemerged as a hub on California's mid-century road trips, blending mission and ranch-inspired architecture. Today, following a modern reimagining, the inn offers a relaxed California retreat with updated amenities and vibrant dining options that reflect Paso Robles' emerging food and wine culture. Perfectly situated for exploring this dynamic region, Paso Robles Inn remains a cherished gateway to the heart of Paso Robles. For more information, visit: pasoroblesinn.com.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify