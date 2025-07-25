© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paso Robles schools adopt new smartphone policy

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:27 PM PDT
pasoschools.org

Students at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will follow new rules for student smartphone usage this school year.

In a statement on the district's Facebook page, the new policy on smartphones will begin as soon as the first bell rings this upcoming school year.

The district is adhering to The Phone‑Free School Act (AB 3216), which passed last year.

The law gives districts time to set up their smartphone policies by the July 1st 2026 deadline.

“For years now, school staff have reported the disruptive effect of cell phones and other technology in the classroom,” said Troy Flint, Chief Information Officer for California School Boards Association.

At least one other Central Coast district – San Luis Coastal Unified School District – already has similar smartphone restrictions in place.
Tags
KCBX Top Regional Stories smartphones childrens educationPaso RoblesCentral Coast
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano