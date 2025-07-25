Paso Robles schools adopt new smartphone policy

Students at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will follow new rules for student smartphone usage this school year.

In a statement on the district's Facebook page, the new policy on smartphones will begin as soon as the first bell rings this upcoming school year.

The district is adhering to The Phone‑Free School Act (AB 3216) , which passed last year.

The law gives districts time to set up their smartphone policies by the July 1st 2026 deadline.

“For years now, school staff have reported the disruptive effect of cell phones and other technology in the classroom,” said Troy Flint, Chief Information Officer for California School Boards Association.

At least one other Central Coast district – San Luis Coastal Unified School District – already has similar smartphone restrictions in place.