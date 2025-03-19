Paso Robles moves forward with water sustainability agreement amid local concerns

A 2015 state decision stating that groundwater in Paso Robles is depleting is now affecting local residents. The city is working on a joint powers agreement to address the water shortage, but the potential costs are raising concerns.

The joint powers agreement aims to respond to state regulations prohibiting north county farmers and residents from pumping water at the current rate. The agreement will create a group of agency representatives with San Luis Obispo County, two local water districts and the city of Paso Robles. The group is tasked with developing a plan to conserve water in the Paso Robles Groundwater Sub-Basin.

If the plan fails, the state could take control of the basin, said Christopher Alokal, the city’s director of public services, during a city council meeting in early March.

“This would result in the loss of local authority over one of our most vital resources,” Alokal said.

Alokal also warned that if the council did not approve the joint powers agreement, the state might still assume control of the basin.

Many residents at the meeting opposed the agreement because it would require them to pay fees to pump water from wells on their own property. Stephen Krause, a north county resident with personal wells on his land, expressed his concern.

“We’re the ones who maintain them when they break, we’re the ones who pay for the electricity, and now we’re going to have to pay for the water that we have the right to pump from our wells. I think it’s unfair. I think that’s wrong,” Krause said.

Alokal noted that the joint powers group would review a cost study to find a different solution for both small homeowners and large farmers who rely on well water.

In a 4-1 vote, the council approved the agreement. The Joint Powers Authority is expected to meet the first week of April to review costs and discuss implementation.

The San Miguel Community Services District also had the chance to opt-in to the agreement on March 13, but its board rejected the plans. The general manager told KCBX, members were concerned about the potential rates and the organization of the JPA.