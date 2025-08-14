Innovation in housing development methods, along with community efforts to create and maintain supportive housing breaking the cycle of homelessness have become surprising partners. On this week’s Central Coast Voices, we will introduce you to Welcome Home Village, a remarkable effort, using 3D-printing technology, to build supportive homeless housing on the Central Coast. Using 150,000 recycled plastic bottles, per housing unit, Azure Printed Homes is helping Welcome Home Village meeting this urgent housing need within our community 70% faster and 30% less expensively.

Joining Fred this week will be representatives from Azure Printed Homes and Welcome Home Village, sharing information about this supportive housing project. This noble effort includes a partnership with Dignity Moves, The City and County of San Luis Obispo, Good Samaritan Shelter, along with Azure Printed Homes. Join us for very informative program.

Join the conversation live Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX