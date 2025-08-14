© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Welcome Home Village

By Fred Munroe
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:02 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Innovation in housing development methods, along with community efforts to create and maintain supportive housing breaking the cycle of homelessness have become surprising partners. On this week’s Central Coast Voices, we will introduce you to Welcome Home Village, a remarkable effort, using 3D-printing technology, to build supportive homeless housing on the Central Coast. Using 150,000 recycled plastic bottles, per housing unit, Azure Printed Homes is helping Welcome Home Village meeting this urgent housing need within our community 70% faster and 30% less expensively.

Joining Fred this week will be representatives from Azure Printed Homes and Welcome Home Village, sharing information about this supportive housing project. This noble effort includes a partnership with Dignity Moves, The City and County of San Luis Obispo, Good Samaritan Shelter, along with Azure Printed Homes. Join us for very informative program.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
