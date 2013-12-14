Central Coast Voices
Thursdays, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Central Coast Voices addresses the many ramifications of change and how today's choices will affect tomorrow's community. This program is an extension and production of "Action for Healthy Communities" an organization committed to identifying and carrying out projects that will improve the quality of life in San Luis Obispo County. The show's topics and guests focus on raising public awareness through credible and valid information about local and regional concerns such as health care access, neighborhood design, the state of our education infrastructure, the economic impacts, and much more. Your hosts Kris Kington-Barker and Fred Munroe invite you to join the conversation. To participate, call 805-781-3875 during the program.
Latest Episodes
Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests from Lumina Alliance, Christina Kaviani, Prevention and Education Director, and Janae Sargent, Prevention Manager. They will discuss their goal to equip parents, teachers, and influential adults with the tools needed to have meaningful conversations and raise emotionally intelligent children.
Host Fred Munroe is joined by guests Sue Eisgauirre, Founder and Executive Director of NatureTrack and NatureTrack Film Festival, and two festival filmmakers, Michael Love, and Sarah Koenigsberg. They will discuss the goal of the upcoming NatureTrack Film Festival, the important work of the NatureTrack Foundation, and what is in store for film festival attendees.
As many as 25 million Americans are unable to read or write. In San Luis Obispo County alone, there are an estimated 25,000 functionally illiterate…
While people’s attention has been elsewhere, the southern border crisis has continued. In August the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported more…
Alcohol is the leading preventable cause of birth defects and developmental disorders in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
Do you want to practice public speaking, improve your communication, and build leadership skills? Then you may want to check out Toastmasters. What is…
This past week Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Ten…
Period poverty is commonly defined as the inability to afford period products due to lack of access or financial resources. Not having affordable access…
Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary began in May 1991 as a non-profit organization in Carmel, California, with a mission to end the abuse, neglect, and…
So, what exactly is redistricting and why is it important? Redistricting is the process in which new boundaries for representational districts are drawn.…