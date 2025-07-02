Voices of Change: Youth Organizing through Education and Activism

On this episode of Central Coast Voices, we spotlight grassroots education and organizing with two dynamic local leaders from Santa Maria. Cesar Vasquez is a young community organizer mobilizing youth on the Central Coast, and Maestra Patricia Villalobos is a dedicated Spanish and Ethnic & Gender Studies teacher from Righetti High School, whose culturally responsive teaching and student mentorship are transforming lives inside and beyond the classroom. Together, we will explore how intersectionality, equity, and collective action fuel a more inclusive future.

