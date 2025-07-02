© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Voices of Change: Youth Organizing through Education and Activism

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published July 2, 2025 at 9:01 PM PDT
On this episode of Central Coast Voices, we spotlight grassroots education and organizing with two dynamic local leaders from Santa Maria. Cesar Vasquez is a young community organizer mobilizing youth on the Central Coast, and Maestra Patricia Villalobos is a dedicated Spanish and Ethnic & Gender Studies teacher from Righetti High School, whose culturally responsive teaching and student mentorship are transforming lives inside and beyond the classroom. Together, we will explore how intersectionality, equity, and collective action fuel a more inclusive future.

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
