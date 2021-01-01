Mario Espinoza-Kulick

Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.

Dr. Espinoza-Kulick's work has been published in Oxford University Press, Psychological Services, Health Promotion Practice, New Directions for Evaluation, and regional news outlets like El Latino, Santa Maria Times, and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Mario is the Inaugural Ethnic Studies faculty at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. He serves on the Board for Corazón del Pueblo: The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley as Secretary and Arts for the People Chair. He also volunteers as Board Member for Access Support Network, an organization serving HIV and HCV affected communities in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties.

