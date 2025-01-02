CARE Community Briefing: Immigrant Rights Resources
This week, Central Coast Voices explores immigration policy changes and the local resources available from California. Assemblymember Dawn Addis joins us to discuss how evolving policies impact housing, employment, and health resources for immigrant families. We will share about statewide initiatives to support immigrant communities despite expected federal policy changes to ensure access to services while addressing the local challenges.
Join us live Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX or listen on demand