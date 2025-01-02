© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

CARE Community Briefing: Immigrant Rights Resources

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published January 2, 2025 at 11:06 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Central Coast Voices explores immigration policy changes and the local resources available from California. Assemblymember Dawn Addis joins us to discuss how evolving policies impact housing, employment, and health resources for immigrant families. We will share about statewide initiatives to support immigrant communities despite expected federal policy changes to ensure access to services while addressing the local challenges.

Join us live Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX or listen on demand

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
See stories by Mario Espinoza-Kulick