Central Coast Voices

On the Frontlines of Health Equity

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join host, Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick, for a conversation with David Parro, Executive Director, and Ted Malpass, Mobile Health Clinic Manager at the SLO Noor Foundation.

This episode highlights how the Noor Clinic delivers no-cost healthcare to adults across San Luis Obispo County, with services that are accessible regardless of insurance or immigration status. We will discuss how their mobile clinics are responding to urgent local needs and what community members should know about available resources.

Join the conversation live this Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
