On the Frontlines of Health Equity

Join host, Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick, for a conversation with David Parro, Executive Director, and Ted Malpass, Mobile Health Clinic Manager at the SLO Noor Foundation.

This episode highlights how the Noor Clinic delivers no-cost healthcare to adults across San Luis Obispo County, with services that are accessible regardless of insurance or immigration status. We will discuss how their mobile clinics are responding to urgent local needs and what community members should know about available resources.

Join the conversation live this Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

