By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:23 AM PDT
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick as we spotlight a new video series by SLO County UndocuSupport that helps undocumented immigrants on the Central Coast access vital resources.

The series, produced in Spanish and Mixteco, breaks down barriers to services like food aid and legal support and supports Latinx Indigenous families to claim their rights.

Tune in for a conversation on resilience, community, and making local services accessible to all.

Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
