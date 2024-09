Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick and guests from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) San Luis Obispo County and CAPSLO, who will discuss the upcoming film screening of Uncharitable. This documentary explores the nonprofit sector's challenges and raises critical questions about equity, fairness, and the often unrealistic expectations placed on those who dedicate their careers to social good.

Hear the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.