Best Of Broadcast: Disaster Preparedness

These past few months have taught us that wildfires are not just a rural risk. A significant portion of the Central Coast region is at risk every day. Two of the five most destructive wildfires in California history, just took place in Los Angeles County.

It is safe to say that most of us do not know how to prepare for an emergency mass evacuation. If it comes down to just minutes to evacuate, do you know what we can and should do to get our family out safely?

What can we do today to make our homes and communities less likely to parish?

Our guest this week is a longtime Fire and Emergency Services professional, who join Fred to help us learn the answers to these questions before it’s too late. If a disaster hits, will you be prepared?

