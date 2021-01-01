Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.

Since 2011, she has been a professor of sociology teaching both online and hybrid undergraduate classes to adult learners at University of Massachusetts Global (formerly Brandman University). In addition, she became the tutorial faculty for UMass Global’s Diversity Certificate and Competency courses beginning in Fall 2021.

Dr. Murti also writes and edits, with her work having appeared in a variety of forums, including SPARK—the online magazine of the National Center for Institutional Diversity—The Santa Maria Times, as well as books from Universal Publishers and Complexity Publishing, Inc. Her research on the intersectional experiences of juvenile school educators has been published as a chapter in a 2021 book from Springer Press titled Gender, Race, and Class in the Lives of Today’s Teachers-Educators at Intersections, which she co-edited with Dr. Glenda M. Flores.

Outside of teaching and writing, Dr. Murti has been deemed a community activist for her work with organizations such as the Santa Maria Branch of the American Association of University Women and the Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in addition to her online workshops on cultural humility hosted by organizations throughout California.

When Lata is not teaching, volunteering, or writing, she enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her husband, her two kids, and her parents.