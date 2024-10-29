Fighting More than Fires

Santa Maria Firefighters are involved in ongoing negotiations for fair pay, in line with the salaries that firefighters in other parts of Santa Barbara County receive.

Join Lata Murti and her guests, Matthew Chircop, Santa Maria Firefighters Union President and Fire Captain; Matt Luis, Santa Maria Firefighters Third Vice President and Fire Engineer; and Chris Robles, Santa Maria Firefighters Local 2020 Public Information Officer and Consultant as they discuss the many services Santa Maria Firefighters provide and the need for greater compensation to provide these services well.

Join the conversation this Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

