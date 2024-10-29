© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Fighting More than Fires

By Lata Murti
Published October 29, 2024 at 9:00 PM PDT
Santa Maria Firefighters are involved in ongoing negotiations for fair pay, in line with the salaries that firefighters in other parts of Santa Barbara County receive.

Join Lata Murti and her guests, Matthew Chircop, Santa Maria Firefighters Union President and Fire Captain; Matt Luis, Santa Maria Firefighters Third Vice President and Fire Engineer; and Chris Robles, Santa Maria Firefighters Local 2020 Public Information Officer and Consultant as they discuss the many services Santa Maria Firefighters provide and the need for greater compensation to provide these services well.

Join the conversation this Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
