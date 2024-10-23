Mujeres de Accion

Since 2014, Mujeres de Acción, or, Women of Action, has been dedicated to the empowerment and liberation of Latina women in San Luis Obispo County. Join Lata Murti and her guests, Mujeres de Acción's founder, Yessenia Echevarria, as well as Claudia Olsen, Mujeres de Acción's Community Liaison, to learn more about the important work the organization does to help women take care of their health, experience thriving relationships, and lead their communities.

Join the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX