Central Coast Voices

Mujeres de Accion

By Lata Murti
Published October 23, 2024 at 11:01 AM PDT
Since 2014, Mujeres de Acción, or, Women of Action, has been dedicated to the empowerment and liberation of Latina women in San Luis Obispo County. Join Lata Murti and her guests, Mujeres de Acción's founder, Yessenia Echevarria, as well as Claudia Olsen, Mujeres de Acción's Community Liaison, to learn more about the important work the organization does to help women take care of their health, experience thriving relationships, and lead their communities.

Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
