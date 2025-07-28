© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

Playing With Algae

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published July 28, 2025 at 1:56 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Growing spirulina in a pond
Growing spirulina in a pond
The pond is looped so the water and spirulina can flow down on side and back the other side to keep in flowing.
The pond is looped so the water and spirulina can flow down on side and back the other side to keep in flowing.
The large spirulina pool is 90,000 liters.
The large spirulina pool is 90,000 liters.
After it is harvested and pressed, this is what the spirulina looks line.
After it is harvested and pressed, this is what the spirulina looks line.
The complex equipment to harvest, filter and press the spirulina.
The complex equipment to harvest, filter and press the spirulina.
Making guacamole with spirulina added
Making guacamole with spirulina added
The spirulina makes the guacamole even greener.
The spirulina makes the guacamole even greener.
The spirulina did not change the taste of the guacamole appreciably.
The spirulina did not change the taste of the guacamole appreciably.
Spirulina making the apricots healthier
Spirulina making the apricots healthier
Spirulina has been a food source for millennia. It’s been a popular supplement in the US for decades. And it's being produced right here on the Central Coast.

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues and Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
