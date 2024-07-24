© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County rep says local crops survived extreme heat temperatures in early July

KCBX | By Cole Pressler
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:27 PM PDT
A local farm off of Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo County.
Aidan Dillon
A local farm off of Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo County.

After extreme heat temperatures recently hit the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County farmers are saying they were able to protect their crops.

Temperatures reached the triple digits in parts of the Central Coast in early July, according to the National Weather Service. But, early weather forecasts helped farmers and vineyards prepare by pre-watering their crops.

Mark Lea is SLO County’s assistant agricultural commissioner. He said it’s the sunlight, not the heat, that damages crops, and that recent extreme weather has actually helped local products like wine grapes.

“The rains that we’ve had for the last couple years have made the plants really healthy and vibrant, so the canopies on the grape plants themselves are really good for the most part, so that’s going to help alleviate that problem,” Lea said.

While there may have been small-scale issues across the county, Lea said crops avoided widespread damage from the heatwaves.

“Doesn’t mean there couldn’t be some local damage and yields could have been affected, but it hasn’t been widespread enough to reach a disaster declaration, or major losses for a particular crop,” Lea said.

He said if the county gets more extreme sun while grapes start ripening in upcoming weeks, the fruit could get burnt, which would impact the taste of the wines.
Tags
Environment and Energy SLO Countycropsfarmagriculture
Cole Pressler
Cole Pressler is working to earn his B.S. in Journalism from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is also a data and investigations reporter for Cal Poly’s Mustang News and a news reporter for KCPR 91.3 FM. He’s originally from Portland, Oregon. When he’s not in the newsroom, he likes to play guitar, watch Jeopardy! and climb trees.
See stories by Cole Pressler
Related Content
Load More