Cole PresslerKCBX intern
Cole Pressler is working to earn his B.S. in Journalism from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is also a data and investigations reporter for Cal Poly’s Mustang News and a news reporter for KCPR 91.3 FM. He’s originally from Portland, Oregon. When he’s not in the newsroom, he likes to play guitar, watch Jeopardy! and climb trees.
-
Multiple agencies in the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County are backing out of a project to create a new clean water supply for the region. It’s called Central Coast Blue.