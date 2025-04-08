© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
New federal task force to probe homelessness spending in California, including SLO and Santa Barbara

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:02 PM PDT
Homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo County.
Photo by Angel Russell.
Homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo County.

A new federal task force announced Tuesday is investigating fraud and misuse of money meant to fight homelessness. It will look into how these funds have been spent across seven counties– including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, California has spent more than $24 billion in the last five years to address homelessness. However, much of that money reportedly remains unaccounted for, even as the crisis continues to grow.

Just last month, a court-ordered audit found that Los Angeles County’s homelessness services lacked oversight and financial controls.

Ciaran McEvoy with the US Attorney’s Office in LA said they launched the Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force after the audit.

“There’s an estimated $2 billion dollars that have gone missing. The taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going,” McEvoy said.

The SLO County Homeless Services Division did not respond to KCBX’s request for comment in time for broadcast.

The task force will investigate whether homelessness agencies broke federal laws in how they used funding. The team includes prosecutors who handle major financial fraud, public corruption and civil rights cases.

McEvoy said he is unable to share specific details about the investigation at this time.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
