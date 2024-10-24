Federal grand jury files new charges against Santa Maria courthouse bombing suspect

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office has announced new charges against a man accused of bombing the Santa Maria courthouse.

The new charges against 20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire include using a weapon of mass destruction and having an unregistered explosive. He was already charged with damaging a building with explosives.

McGuire faces at least seven years in federal prison and a possible life sentence.

U.S. Attorney’s Office Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy said they’re pushing for stricter penalties to prevent this from happening again.

“Courthouse bomb attacks are rare in the country and I think in Santa Barbara, especially, and we don't want to get into a situation where this ever gets normalized,” McEvoy said.

McGuire was arrested after allegedly throwing a bomb, injuring several people. Witnesses said he shouted anti-government statements.

“We do not want to get into a situation where people, if they feel disaffected with the government or the political situation in any way, feel that they have to resort to violence in order to do that,” McEvoy said.

More explosives and weapons were found in McGuire’s car and home. He is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment Friday.

