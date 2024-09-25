-
In a new filing, federal prosecutors said he admitted to investigators that his plan was to kill courthouse security with the bomb and then re-enter the building with a shotgun to kill the judge.
-
Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials are delving into the background of a man in custody for a bombing that sent five people to the hospital.
-
Nathanial McGwire, a 20-year-old man, is facing attempted murder and explosive charges after a bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse Wednesday that injured six people.