New details emerging in Santa Maria Courthouse bombing; suspect identified

Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials are delving into the background of a man in custody for a bombing at the Santa Maria Courthouse that sent five people to the hospital.

Authorities believe the suspect may be connected to other crimes.

20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire is being held without bail at the Northern Branch Jail, facing charges including attempted murder with an explosive device. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appears he acted alone.

McGuire allegedly carried out the attack on the morning he was set to appear in court for a July arrest related to a firearms violation. During his arrest, he reportedly yelled out anti-government statements.

Raquel Zick with the Sheriff’s office said investigators are now searching the suspect’s car and Santa Maria home, but the process may take time.

“We're dealing with possible bomb-making materials, so we just want to go very slow and be very methodical and safety-minded when it comes to searching an area like that,” Zick said.

Authorities are also looking into whether McGuire is connected to recent arson fires.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on the suspect to contact their anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.