© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New details emerging in Santa Maria Courthouse bombing; suspect identified

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published September 26, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire has been booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felonies including attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office / Booking Photo
20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire has been booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felonies including attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials are delving into the background of a man in custody for a bombing at the Santa Maria Courthouse that sent five people to the hospital.

Authorities believe the suspect may be connected to other crimes.

20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire is being held without bail at the Northern Branch Jail, facing charges including attempted murder with an explosive device. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appears he acted alone.

McGuire allegedly carried out the attack on the morning he was set to appear in court for a July arrest related to a firearms violation. During his arrest, he reportedly yelled out anti-government statements.

Raquel Zick with the Sheriff’s office said investigators are now searching the suspect’s car and Santa Maria home, but the process may take time.

“We're dealing with possible bomb-making materials, so we just want to go very slow and be very methodical and safety-minded when it comes to searching an area like that,” Zick said.

Authorities are also looking into whether McGuire is connected to recent arson fires.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on the suspect to contact their anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.
Tags
Central Coast News Santa Maria CourthouseSanta Barbara County Sheriff's Officesuspectcrimebomb threat
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More