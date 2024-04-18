Paul Flores considered for protective housing after second prison attack

Paul Flores may be moved to protective housing after being attacked in prison for the second time.

Alia Cruz, spokesperson for The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Flores is being reviewed for a transfer.

“In some cases, it may be necessary to transfer an incarcerated person to a Protective Housing Unit if they cannot safely function in the General Population…” Cruz said in an email to KCBX.

Last week, an inmate stabbed Flores at Pleasant Valley State Prison. Officers intervened and seized two homemade weapons.

Flores received medical treatment outside the prison and returned “in good condition.” No other inmates or staff were injured.

“CDCR’s top priority is the safety and security of the people who live and work in its institutions,” Cruz said.

The attacker is in restricted housing while authorities investigate the incident as an attempted homicide.

Flores was previously attacked by another inmate last August, leading to critical injuries.

He is serving 25 years to life for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student.