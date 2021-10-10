-
When the U.S. Supreme Court ordered California to disgorge tens of thousands of inmates from its overcrowded prison system in 2011, Justice Antonin Scalia…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. He visits with Brian May, who along with his partner operates prison tours,…
-
On this week's Issues and Ideas: Monday marks the transition from Jerry Brown to Gavin Newsom as California's next governor; we'll hear stories about…
-
A handful of protesters gathered outside the California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo Thursday. The wives and loved ones of inmates say they are…
-
There are nearly ten times as many mentally ill persons in jails and prisons as there are in mental hospitals presently in the U.S., according to a recent…
-
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said one inmate died and nine others wounded in what's being described as a…
-
A group of prisoners at the California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo County are working to train former shelter dogs so that the animals can one…
-
Americans spend nearly ten times more to imprison a child then we would to educate them. In her book, Burning Down the House, Nell Bernstein reveals that…