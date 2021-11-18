KCBX News Update: Prescribed burn in Los Olivos, and Bonta asks for rehearing in private prisons case

Prescribed burn taking place near Los Olivos

There will be prescribed burns taking place starting today and ending Saturday near Los Olivos in Santa Barbara County.

As long as weather permits, fire officials with Santa Barbara County Fire will burn about 240 acres of chaparral, sage scrub, and oak woodland.

Fire officials say the prescribed burns are meant to prevent wildfires and advise limiting outdoor activities if you smell smoke.

Bonta asks for rehearing in private prisons case

California's ban on private detention centers was blocked by a federal court last month after the Trump administration sued and the Biden administration supported the lawsuit. Now the state is asking the court to reconsider. Cap Radio's Steve Milne [MILL-nee] reports.