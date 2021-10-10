-
Paul Flores, the person last seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 25 years ago, will now stand trial on a murder…
The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores began the sixth week of proceedings today, Sept. 7.The prosecution took two witnesses out of order today…
If you’re living on the Central Coast, Kristin Smart is a name you may have heard quite frequently in the past few months.Smart was a Cal Poly student who…
On the 13th day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, presiding Judge Craig van Rooyen heard the defense’s motion to disqualify the San…
Retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Henry Stewart testified this morning on the 12th day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and…
Aug. 20 was the 11th day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores who are being charged in relation to Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s…
After an extended chambers conference – where the defense and prosecution have a discussion in the judge’s chambers – this morning, the preliminary…
More than a dozen people have testified so far in the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores relating to the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student…
Aug. 11 was the seventh day of Paul and Ruben Flores’ preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart case.The morning began with Robert Sanger filing a motion…
Kristin Smart case: “Your Own Backyard” podcaster called to testify; still allowed in court as mediaOn the sixth day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, the morning session began with Robert Sanger, representing Paul Flores, continuing…