-
Police departments across the Central Coast continue to report a rash of thefts involving catalytic converters. That is part of a car’s exhaust system and…
-
The reporting of some crimes in San Luis Obispo has moved online. This week the city’s police department launched a new web tool for filing a police…
-
Controversy surrounding the 2017 death of county jail inmate Andrew Holland dogged San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson at another of his town…
-
San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell released Friday crime statistics for 2016.There was a seven percent reduction in violent crime in San Luis…
-
Students, staff and faculty at Cal Poly received an official Crime Alert message Friday evening regarding an attempted sexual assault on campus.The…
-
Broadcast date: 10/9/2014Is gang violence a problem on the Central Coast? When residents where asked what their main public safety issues were in the…
-
The City of Santa Barbara's latest police statistics show some positive trends regarding crime rates.Sergeant Riley Harwood says robberies are down 40…
-
Last year San Luis Obispo County placed number one in the state of California for real estate fraud and number four nationally. This unusually high rate…
-
Police sketches are being circulated in the Santa Barbara area following the rape and beating of a 19-year-old UCSB student. Campus police connect these…
-
Updated: Tuesday, 2/25 at 4:59 p.m. PSTThe Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team is now part of the effort to look for evidence related to…