Cal Poly issues alert following attempted sexual assault on campus

Students, staff and faculty at Cal Poly received an official Crime Alert message Friday evening regarding an attempted sexual assault on campus.

The University Police Department says it received information on Friday that the crime happened this past Sunday at 3:00 a.m. between Mott Gym and the parking structure.

"The victim/survivor stated she was walking towards the parking structure when she was attacked from behind by an unknown suspect," the email states. "The suspect placed her in a headlock with one arm and put his other hand over her mouth with the intention of perpetrating a sexual assault."

The victim was able fight off her attacker and escape, according to the email. The attacker was described as being about 6'3" tall, medium build and having a very deep voice.

The University Police Department is investigating and asks anyone who may have information into this incident to contact UPD directly at 805-756-2281.