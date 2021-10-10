-
Sexual violence, intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, and stalking are serious public health problems that affect millions of people in the U.S. every…
April 28 is Denim Day, a worldwide campaign during which people are encouraged to wear denim to show support for sexual assault survivors. It is always…
In a press briefing April 14, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced formal first-degree murder charges against Paul Flores in…
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to educate communities and individuals about how to prevent sexual violence. Host Elizabeth Barrett speaks…
A student’s senior project at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo went live on the web this week. It calls out the university as a place where sexual assault is…
Title IX is a federal law that is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Its goal is to prohibit discrimination at educational institutions that…
Jennifer Storm is the ultimate survivor, turned thriver, overcoming addiction, trauma and adversity to become an author and appointed Pennsylvania Victim…
In almost every aspect of life, the current status of women in society is under assault - economically, politically, socially and personally. With…
Broadcast date: 10/20/16Many experts believe that the epidemic of men’s violence and sexual assault in our country is related to what society is teaching…
A federal lawsuit is being filed against the University of California System this week on behalf of a former UC Santa Barbara student. The Title IX Civil…