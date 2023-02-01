SLO County business owner Nate Abate to appear in court next week for sex crime charges

Atascadero business owner Nate Abate Abate is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday, February 9 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Abate was arrested and charged Thursday with oral copulation with a person under 18 years and rape of an intoxicated person. According to court documents, Abate allegedly perpetrated the crimes against two separate victims between 2008 and 2010.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Friday.

According to SLO County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth, in the upcoming pre-preliminary hearing “people and defense council will get together and talk about when a preliminary hearing date will be set and other logistics.”

The preliminary hearing is when evidence will be presented to determine whether the case goes to trial.

SLO County District Attorney / The SLO County District Attorney's office released this booking photo of Nate Abate, accused of sexual assault.

Detectives are still searching for former Kin Coffee owner Julian Contreras, who is accused of sexual assault charges from the same investigation.

Former SLO resident Ash Riddell was the whistleblower. Last year, she made a series of social media posts accusing Abate and Contreras of sexually assaulting her a decade prior. This sparked a local movement, and over 30 other women came forward with similar stories.

“For a long time, I felt like being silent about what happened to me and trying to move past it and let it go on my own was also covering for them,” Riddell said. “And I didn't want to do that anymore.”

Riddell said these last few months have been emotionally difficult for her, but she is touched by how supportive the SLO community has been.

“I think I cried for, like, a week straight- just in the shock and awe of all of that support and confirmation,” Riddell said. “The support has made the dissenters almost invisible.”

Abate’s pre-preliminary hearing is set for next Thursday morning. Abate’s lawyer Scott Taylor declined to comment.

A free, confidential hotline for people who have experienced sexual assault is available at (800) 656-4673 and online.rainn.org.