Enhanced security at Santa Maria City Hall after court bombing

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT
Santa Maria is beefing up security at City Council meetings after a courthouse bombing that injured five people. The suspect is being held without bail and is due back in court in two weeks.

Starting now, bags and personal belongings will be searched before entering City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Mark van de Kamp, with the City of Santa Maria, said City Hall is just one block from the courthouse, so precautions are necessary.

“We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure at public meetings, so we're taking this enhanced security step to achieve that,” Van de Kamp said.

20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire is in federal custody for allegedly throwing a bag that exploded at the Santa Maria Courthouse. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 18.

People can also participate in Santa Maria City Council Meetings remotely.
