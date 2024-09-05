© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO cannabis storefronts can now deliver to customers after council vote

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:33 PM PDT
Megan's Organic Market is one of two cannabis storefronts in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo cannabis retailers can now deliver its products to customers. This comes after a unanimous vote from the city council this week.

Cannabis delivery businesses have been present in San Luis Obispo since 2019, but previous city guidelines said storefronts weren’t allowed to deliver their products to customers. Businesses had to decide between a delivery or storefront license in order to sell cannabis in SLO.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city’s cannabis business coordinator, Ivana Gomez, said that new guidelines will allow storefront businesses to apply for a conditional-use permit.

“Essentially this establishes a pathway for our existing retail store fronts in the city to apply for and receive approval to conduct delivery out of their existing storefront locations, which would increase flexibility for operators to make sales,” Gomez said.

As of this week, two storefront businesses sell cannabis products in San Luis Obispo — Megan’s Organic Market and SLO Cal Roots.

Businesses interested in applying for the permit can reach out to the city’s Community Development Department for more information.
Tags
Business and Economy cannabisThe San Luis ObispoSLOslo city councildelivery
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
