Sarina GrossiPart-Time Reporter
Sarina Grossi is a part-time news reporter at KCBX. She is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
-
Three dogs are now wagging their tails at Woods Humane Society today. They were transported from Maui to make room for other animals affected by previous wildfires on the island.