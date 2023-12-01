© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Sarina Grossi

Part-Time Reporter

Sarina Grossi is a part-time news reporter at KCBX. She is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.