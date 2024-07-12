© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Graphic content displayed at a SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting prompts policy changes

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:52 PM PDT
Katcho Achadjian Government Center in San Luis Obispo
Courtesy of the County of San Luis Obispo
Katcho Achadjian Government Center in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is considering new rules when it comes to community members showing media at their public meetings. This comes after some graphic images were displayed this week.

The troublesome images came from some community members against a Pride Month declaration by the county. They included videos of naked people at pride parades and pictures of what they described as children undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said although the Board has heard offensive comments in the past, they have never dealt with videos showing obscene material. He said it prompted conversations between the board and legal counsel about what can be shown at the meetings.

“We want people to have the right to speak freely and share their opinion on matters that are on our agenda and within our subject matter jurisdiction. On the other hand, we need to protect the public interest,” Paulding said.

Paulding said they discussed possibly removing the option to show videos during public comment or pre-screening materials before the meeting.

He said the county’s legal team is deciding when the proposed policy changes can be brought back to the Board for action.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisorspublic meetingPride Month
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate. At Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
